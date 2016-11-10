This week, a drug raid seized three quarters of a gallon of fentanyl in Bloomington. That's a $275,000 street value.

Fargo-Moorhead law enforcement says Twin Cities drugs regularly make their way here but the accessibility and amount of Fentanyl in the region means this bust likely won't affect local drug flow.

Opioid overdoses continue to plague the metro.

In 2015, F-M Ambulance used overdose reversal drug Narcan about 8 times per month.

So far this year that average is up to 10 times per month and paramedics don't expect one shut-down operation to affect demand.

"Coming from a knee-jerk reaction, I wish it would and I hope it does," said Don Martin, FM Ambulance Operations Manager. "But as it always comes down to any type of drug people are going to get what they're going to get when they need it."

Fentanyl can come in a pill, patch or liquid form.

Many families and friends of struggling opioid addicts carry their own overdose antidotes.

So many non-fatal overdoses go unreported.