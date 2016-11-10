"I checked to make sure it was real and I just didn't dream it," said Christian Larson, Facebook user. "Facebook is just blowing up"

Blowing up: like some friendships following the end of the Presidential election.

Facebook doesn't keep track of how many people are un-friended because of election related posts, but some people believe seeing posts like these day in and day out, can be definite friendship enders.

Jerome: "There's going to be some people losing some friendships just because they totally disagree," said Dara Jerome, Facebook user.

"I've seen a lot more of that- I've seen a lot of that on Twitter," said Jacob Antolak, Facebook user.

Social media experts agree: it gets touchy when we talk politics.

"Those interactions tend to get kind of heated," said David Westerman, NDSU Communication Professor. "Certainly, we see that play out on social media."

But there are some behaviors to nix in order to keep friends.

While it may be tempting for Trump supporters to brag, a study from Carnegie Mellon suggests gloating makes you less likable.

"More like kind of the disgust side- like how could you have voted for Trump and why," asked Antolak.

On the flip side, sore losers can be off-putting as well.

Some think the easiest way to keep your friend list from shrinking is to just be civil.

"We should all respect each other's political views," said Larson.

But if you find people un-friending you over posts:

"At least you know who your real facebook friends are I guess," said Antolak.

Election day was huge for social media: more than 75 million election-related tweets were written.