Larry Donnell Griffin, 38, of St. Paul and formerly of Aitkin in northern Minnesota, was charged in three rapes that occurred within three months and six city blocks of each other along Payne Avenue in St. Paul.

In each incident, Griffin approached a woman walking alone along Payne Avenue, forced her into the back of his vehicle at gunpoint and raped her, the charges said.

"The alleged behavior by the defendant is horrific and abominable," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said. "These cases represent the worst things that people do to others."

Griffin was charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated first-degree robbery.

Investigators linked the three incidents, which occurred between August and October, through DNA evidence, according to the criminal complaints.

'THE LAST ONE MADE A BIG MESS'

In August, a 31-year-old woman was raped near Payne Avenue and Maryland Avenue after accepting a ride from Griffin, the complaint said. He had approached her earlier and she accepted his offer, saying he "seemed nice."

Later that night, the victim invited Griffin to "hang out" with a group of her friends, according to the criminal complaint.

He declined but offered to drive the victim to her boyfriend's house. After he picked her up, he pulled into an alley, told her to get into the back of his van, remove her clothes and "put her legs in the air," charges said.

He also told her to remain silent "because 'the last one made a big mess,' " the complaint said.

After raping her, Griffin allowed the victim to put her clothes back on and apologized, saying that he believed she was trying to set him up for a robbery, charges said.

Later, he told police that he had hung out with the victim after giving her a ride but that he "didn't think he had sex" with her, the complaint said.

'WE ARE GOING TO GO PARTY'

In September, a 45-year old woman was raped in an alley off Payne Avenue, between Cook and Magnolia avenues.

The victim had been walking home from a bus stop when Griffin pulled alongside her in an SUV, pointed a handgun at her and told her to get into the vehicle, charges said.

When she did, he yelled, "We are going to go party," drove to an alley and made her remove her shirt and bra before performing oral sex on him, the complaint said.

He told her not to look at him and pointed the gun at her several times before raping her, according to the complaint.

Afterward, according to the complaint, he told her to "just get the (expletive) out of my car."

He refused to let her take her belongings, which included her wallet, iPhone and a duffel bag containing two pairs of clothing, the complaint said.

She flagged down police shortly after the incident and was not wearing a shirt or a bra at the time, charges said.

Griffin told police he knew the victim through a mutual acquaintance but hadn't seen her since the winter and they had never had sex, the complaint said.

'YOU BETTER BE GOOD'

In October, a 41-year-old woman was raped in an alley off Payne Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and was walking down Payne when the driver of a tan minivan approached and asked her name, charges said.

She ignored the driver but was approached again a short time later. This time, he was holding a gun and wearing a black half-face ski mask, the complaint said.

The man ordered her to get into the back of the minivan, take off all her clothes and give him oral sex, charges said.

He told her, "you better be good or I'll shoot you in the head," the complaint said.

Afterward, he drove half a block into an alley behind the Arlington Hills Library and ordered her to walk away without looking back, charges said.

He refused to let her take any of her clothes and also kept her wallet, purse and laptop, the complaint said.

Police saw her running naked across Case Avenue, despite the cool temperature and rain. When they asked if she needed help, she yelled that she had just been raped, charges said.

Griffin later told police that he had never seen the victim before or had sex with her, the complaint said.

MORE POSSIBLE VICTIMS

During a Tuesday search of the garage where Griffin lives with his girlfriend, police found a BB gun rifle and a BB handgun in the rafters. They found another BB gun in the tan minivan Griffin was driving when he was arrested, also on Tuesday.

Police are looking into whether Griffin is connected to other cases and will continue to contact other law enforcement agencies around the state to see if he could be a suspect in any unsolved sexual assaults.

Potential victims can contact investigators at 651-266-5685. Linders said Thursday he has not heard of any additional reports from potential additional victims.

Griffin's criminal history includes a conviction for felony theft in a 2012 case, for which he remains on supervised probation in Crow Wing County.

He was charged with domestic assault in 2005, but that count was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Griffin also was convicted of driving while impaired in 2004 and possession of cocaine in 1999.