Peaceful anti-Trump protest held on Veterans Memorial Bridge

The peaceful protest was created by the FM Feminist Activism Events on Facebook. A majority of those attending were college students and other young community members concerned over President-elect Donald Trump's plans and his hateful rhetoric during the campaign. Democrat Hillary Clinton beat Trump 54 percent to 37 percent among voters ages 18 to 29, according to CNN exit polls.

"We're here to exercise our free speech," said 28-year-old Alexis Dietz of Fargo, adding that there's "a feeling of unstableness" in communities across the country.

Thursday's protest here, though small in comparison, reflects the wave of disapproval heard in the days following the election. Protests have taken place in many large cities and on college campuses. Thousands gathered near the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago and Trump Tower in New York. A crowd marched the streets in St. Paul, and there were big demonstrations in Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco, among many others.

Affirmations of the demonstration here came from honking cars and even some semi-trailer trucks.

"I've been really anxious and nervous and feeling powerless. I needed a place to stand up and speak," said 31-year-old Sarah Schaan of Fargo. "I'm scared, but I'm also hopeful that this won't be the end of our progress. We won't give up any of the rights we've gained without a fight."

Schaan, a nurse, said she attended the event to stand up for women and refugees. The sign she held read "Those 'Good Ol' Boys can't take my voice."

Others were holding signs that read "Make America Tolerant, Compassionate and Loving!" "Climate Action NOW," "NOT my President," and "Trump = Hate."

"I'm here to protest the election of a man who pledged to destroy the marriage of my friends and take away government funding" for HIV medication and prevention, said 22-year-old Seth Meyer of Fargo. As a gay man, Meyer said Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence are in favor of passing legislation that "directly affects my human rights."

Meyer said the sign of solidarity Thursday night was "really affirming" and something that he's needed in the wake of the shocking and historic election.

Though Trump won the race in electoral votes, garnering 290 when only 270 is need to claim the presidency, Clinton won the popular vote by more than 330,000 votes.

Another protest is slated for Friday, Nov. 11, in Moorhead at Concordia College. The Peaceful Protest Against Hatred takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Knutson Campus Center and is hosted by Concordia's Student Environmental Alliance and the Minnesota Public Interest Research Group of Fargo-Moorhead.

According to the event's Facebook page, Friday's protest is a fight against "racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia and xenophobia."