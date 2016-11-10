That was the report Thursday from the National Climate Prediction Center, which now forecasts a 55 percent chance of La Nina conditions persisting into winter.

"La Nina conditions exist, and we still believe they will have an impact on winter,'' said Mike Halpert, deputy director of the Climate Prediction Center. But the ocean cooling may be so minimal that "it's possible this episode may not qualify as a La Nina at all" by the time winter is over.

La Ninas are part of the cycle of Pacific Ocean temperatures, with the opposite phenomenon, El Nino, the warming of the ocean. El Ninos have a far more direct impact on northern Miinnesota winters, with last year's strong El Nino bringing an unusually balmy, low-snow winter for the region.

In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Halpert said there's been no early impact from La Nina. There's been virtually no cold or snow anywhere in the U.S., he noted.

Still, the Climate Prediction Center continues to predict a colder, snowier winter than average across the northern tier of states — including North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan — from December through February. After that, the La Nina's impact is expected to wane rapidly. Halpert said the impacts may start to diminish as early as January.

Even if La Nina does affect other areas, its historic impacts on northern Minnesota have been minimal. La Nina winters have been all over the board here.

"Looking at the climate records from the past 12 La Ninas, we find that there has been no strong climatological leanings in either temperatures or precipitation," Carol Christenson, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth, said earlier this year.

A strong La Nina in 1964-65 saw noticeably lower temperatures in Duluth. But a moderate-to-strong one in 1999-2000 saw much higher-than-normal temperatures (including a record warm Christmas Day at 44 degrees and 50-degree temperatures in February.)

A weaker La Nina in 2011-12 was among the warmest winters in recorded history for Duluth.

Over the past 60 years, La Nina winters have averaged about 92 inches of snow in Duluth. That compares to just 77 inches for non-La Nina winters and the 60-year average of about 82 inches. Most of the extra snowfall seems to come from February through April.

Half of the last 20 stronger La Nina winters produced snowfall in Duluth of 100 inches or more. But the connection isn't a sure thing. That moderate-to-strong La Nina in 1999-2000 saw just 60 inches of snow in Duluth.

La Ninas seem to have much less impact on International Falls' snowfall, rising on average only to 69.1 inches compared to 65.3 for non-La Nina winters.

National Climate Center data show that LaNina winters start off relatively dry and mild in the Northland and progressively become colder and snowier than normal, particularly toward the end of the winter.