On Thursday, Nov. 10, he was welcomed by fourth-graders at Washington Elementary School who are taught by his youngest son, Mark.

"Hi!," the kids said in unison.

"At ease," Walt Seeba rumbled back.

"By golly, you're a bunch of good-looking kids. Did you all brush your teeth this morning?" he asked, as he settled into a chair at the front of the classroom and told his story.

Walt Seeba was in ROTC while at North Dakota State University. When he graduated in 1951, he was commissioned a second lieutenant.

He and his wife had just welcomed their first child, a daughter, when he was sent to Fort Benning, Ga., for training and then shipped overseas with a group of officers.

Seeba was sent to Korea by C-4 air transport. While he said he "wasn't there during the heat of it," about half of the men he traveled with to Korea died in combat or were captured.

In 2000, the Pentagon placed the American death toll from the war, which ran from June 1950 to July 1953, at 33,651 killed in battle and another 3,262 dead due to other causes. A higher figure of 54,000 deaths had been used previously, but that included military deaths from around the world. Overall, about 5 million soldiers and civilians died during the war, according to History.com.

Seeba said his company came ashore east of Seoul and north of the 38th parallel, the demarcation line between communist North Korea and democratic South Korea.

One student asked if he was hurt during the war.

"Not anything too severe," Seeba said.

But Mark Seeba said his father was just being modest and told the students how his father had been part of an amphibious landing and was accidentally stabbed in the hand with a knife while trying to help another soldier who was hyperventilating and being choked by a backpack strap..

"It was quite a heroic thing," Mark Seeba said, proud of his father.

Was he ever scared, another child asked.

"Oh, there were times I wasn't too tickled to be where I was," Walt Seeba said.

He said service was important to his family. His father served as an officer during World War I. Two of his older brothers served during World War II, he said.

"Hopefully, you didn't get any lead in your body ... But God was good to me," Seeba said.

Mark Seeba said it's important for students to hear veterans' stories of sacrifice "so they understand why they have these holidays (like today's Veterans Day) off."

He said they get the message.

"They understand. They get it. It makes me proud of them," Mark Seeba said.