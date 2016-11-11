Schools across the country and here in the metro have responded by offering resources such as grief counseling to students upset about Donald Trump's surprise presidential election win on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Women, immigrants, Muslims, gays and people of color have expressed fear about Trump's plans for deportation, and defunding programs that would directly affect them and their families.

Byler was speaking as a black woman and chairwoman of the university's Student Senate diversity committee at a weekly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. There, senators met with President Anne Blackhurst and her Cabinet to discuss what information to include in a letter to the student body listing support services, while also underlining the university's values and expectations of inclusivity. Letters like this have been a trend in Fargo-Moorhead.

At least one college professor thinks maybe the response to Tuesday's election has gone too far.

"Trump clearly ran a very hostile campaign where he directly attacked and insulted people," said Clay Routledge, a psychology professor at North Dakota State University. "People will sometimes be jerks, sometimes be sexist or racist. Maybe the approach should be, 'You're going to have to deal with it.' "

NDSU faculty members received an email after the election outlining how to respond to students' concerns or fears. Routledge said marginalized people or people who feel threatened have a right to feel that way, but he argues proactive responses like this encourage people to feel victimized and "that's the opposite of empowering."

"I worry we're blowing this out of proportion," he said, almost to the point where "it becomes a joke."

In the nine years Routledge has been teaching at NDSU, he's never had a response to an event like this. He said the email is something he'd expect to see after the death of a student or a school shooting.

The NDSU email, sent by Vice Provost Canan Bilen-Green, listed counseling services and safe spaces available for students. It also announced plans for an open forum on Friday, Nov. 18, "to address faculty questions and concerns about serving our students."

President Blackhurst sent a similar email to her colleagues at MSUM:

"For most of our students, Tuesday was the first opportunity to vote in a presidential election. During the months leading up to the election, our students have had to manage the difficult emotions and complicated relationships that have accompanied one of the most divisive and polarizing presidential races in history," Blackhurst wrote. "In the aftermath of the election, students who feel targeted, afraid, and uncertain about what the outcome means for their futures will look to us for reassurance."

Byler said her gut reaction the morning after the election was to head over to the university's Dragon Rainbow Center, a safe space for LGBTQ students and allies. What she discovered was "disheartening."

"There's a lot of privilege in this room," Baylor said to a room of full of white students. "From marginalized groups, it's a very real fear."

In response to the election and student concerns, Concordia College President William Craft sent an email Wednesday, Nov. 10, to all students.

In it, he wrote: "...as heirs of a college founded by immigrants seeking a life of faith and learning in a new country, we honor the worth of every human soul, and we reject every call from any political quarter that would demean or diminish that worth."

Moorhead Public Schools is also dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday's election.

Parents and staff received a note on Thursday from Superintendent Lynne Kovash. Part of it read: "Our children have witnessed fear, intolerance, bullying and name calling throughout this election. We have to reassure our students that we care for each of them and they are safe."

It continued: "Please be aware that some of our students may feel threatened and we need to assure them we will work to keep them safe. Let's all model and encourage kindness and affective statements. Please be visible and aware of our children's anxieties."

Kovash said she heard about some students who were chanting "Build a wall" on Wednesday, but "it appears things have returned to normal."

Blackhurst noted there were reports of incivility on campus, just as there have been nationwide.

Police are investigating apparent racist, pro-Trump graffiti written at Maple Grove High School in Minnesota. There were other instances of reported incivility, including "Trump" being written on the door of a Muslim prayer room at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering, CNN reports.

A survey of 2,000 K-12 teachers conducted by the Southern Poverty Law Center found that more than half saw an increase in "uncivil political discourse" and more than two-thirds of teachers said their immigrant and Muslim students had fears over what might happen to them or their families after the election.

Post-election responses from students at Concordia College were to host a "protest" on Friday, Nov. 11, but the demonstration didn't involve picket signs or chanting. Instead, students and community members gathered to sing songs, drink "solidari-tea," write letters to legislators, and create a mural to hang in the school's atrium.

"We wanted to make a space that was safe for everyone," said Grete Oanes, co-president of the Student Environmental Alliance, which hosted the event along with Minnesota Public Interest Research Group.

In Fargo Public Schools, there were no reports of additional support resources being offered to students after the election, said Betsy Beaton, of the district's communication and community relations department.