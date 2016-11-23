Free Park Friday in Minnesota Nov. 25

Visitors and families who visit parks throughout the winter season can participate in hundreds of naturalist-led state park programs, or they can bird watch and search for other wildlife, or participate in the DNR's "Call of the Wildflowers" geocaching adventure.

Winter presents outdoor candlelight events, lessons in snowshoeing and wreath-making and dozens of other useful and fun activities.

For more information, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/freeparkfriday/index.html.