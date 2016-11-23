Free Park Friday in Minnesota Nov. 25
ST. PAUL — Entrance fees to all 76 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will be waived on Friday, Nov. 25.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and State Parks and Trails Director Erika Rivers encourage Minnesotans to spend time outdoors, and with family, on the day after Thanksgiving.
Visitors and families who visit parks throughout the winter season can participate in hundreds of naturalist-led state park programs, or they can bird watch and search for other wildlife, or participate in the DNR's "Call of the Wildflowers" geocaching adventure.
Winter presents outdoor candlelight events, lessons in snowshoeing and wreath-making and dozens of other useful and fun activities.
For more information, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/freeparkfriday/index.html.