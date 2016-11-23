ShareHouse Foundation joins #GivingTuesday Nov. 29

Pledges to ShareHouse Foundation will be matched by Valley Imports, which has pledged up to $5,000 to match #GivingTuesday gifts. ShareHouse Foundation represents the chemical dependency treatment organization, ShareHouse Inc.

Gifts can be made at www.sharehouse.org/foundation/donate. These gifts will fund services for clients such as Recovery Coaching, Sober Fun and Helping Hands. These programs are focused on providing tools and options for living a life in recovery.