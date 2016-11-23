Holiday DWI enforcement begins Nov. 23 in Minnesota

Officers, deputies and troopers from more than 300 agencies will work overtime with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the extra enforcement and education effort.

Christmas has the second-highest percentage of drunk driving-related fatalities (35.3 percent) during a major holiday period, followed by Thanksgiving (33.3 percent). The July 4 holiday has the highest percentage at 45.5 percent.

Local agencies participating in the statewide campaign are the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Dilworth Police Department, Glyndon Police Department, Hawley Police Department and Moorhead Police Department.