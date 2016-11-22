Russell Bertram, 64, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Colome, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday at the Tripp County Courthouse in Winner for first-degree murder, a Class A murder, during a sentencing hearing.

Bertram was found guilty of murder on Sept. 26 after a two-week jury trial in Burke, S.D. He was convicted of killing his pregnant fiancee, Leonila Stickney, 26, on Oct. 24, 2009, during a hunting trip near Gregory, S.D.

Bertram was first charged with the crime in December 2015, as the incident was initially deemed a hunting accident until Stickney's estranged husband, David Stickney, asked the South Dakota Attorney General's Office to reopen the case during a legal suit surrounding $920,000 in life insurance policies, which named Bertram as the beneficiary and were taken out a few months before Leonila's death.

Bertram was also ordered to pay nearly $22,000 in expert witness fees and $104 in court costs. He may appeal his sentence or any part of the case within 30 days, but his attorney, Clint Sargent, said no decision has been made regarding an appeal.

A person convicted of a Class A felony can be sentenced to death in some cases, but Sargent said that was never an option in Bertram's case.

Bertram had served as chief of police in Harrisburg, S.D.