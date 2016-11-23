Santa Village opens for season Nov. 26

The mission of Santa Village is to give back to the community by collecting nonperishable foods, new or gently used toys and monetary donations to aid families in Cass and Clay counties. Donations will be distributed through the Giving Tree of Hope, Great Plains Food Bank, Children's Miracle Network at Sanford Children's Fargo and YMCA 21st Century Community Learning Center.

At Santa Village, children can visit with Santa, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, meet Santa's reindeer, make a holiday craft, see model train displays and write a letter to Santa. There will also be concessions available and horse drawn rides from 2 to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Santa Village will be open Nov. 29 through Dec. 23. The hours are:

• 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4.

• 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7-9, 14-16.

• 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 17-18, 23.

• 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21-22.

For more information call (701) 499-7788 or visit www.fargoparks.com.