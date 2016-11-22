It's a process that begins months before the big day arrives.

"Planning for the Thanksgiving edition occurs in late April or early May as the major insert advertisers begin to plan their strategy," said Aaron Becher, general manager of The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. "We provide Thanksgiving Day quantity estimates continuously throughout the summer to agencies and major insert advertisers."

Thursday's paper will weigh nearly 5 pounds, but that's not the only way to weigh the question of how big it is. For instance, all the Thanksgiving papers The Forum will print will weigh a combined 135 tons, about the same as a herd of 27 adult elephants.

If every Thanksgiving Day issue of The Forum was lined up end-to-end vertically, the papers would stretch about 103,750 feet.

And don't forget the drivers and carriers who get The Forum to homes and businesses throughout the Red River Valley. They'll be busy lugging the bulky paper around Thursday morning, driving a combined 6,060 miles. For comparison's sake, driving from Fargo to Los Angeles to New York City and then back to Fargo would amount to 6,087 miles.