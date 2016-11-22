Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Downtown Fargo floodwall done, most of 2nd Street reopens as $40 million project wraps up

    By Tu-Uyen Tran Today at 5:13 p.m.
    Cass County Commission Chairwoman Mary Scherling, center, and Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, left of Scherling, help cut a ribbon celebrating the completion of the downtown floodwall and Second Street project on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. Photo credit: Tu-Uyen Tran / The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

    FARGO — The downtown floodwall and a section of Second Street North that's been closed for a year is all but finished.

    County and city officials, along with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 22, to commemorate a $40 million project that will make temporary clay dikes used in past flood fights unnecessary.

    The city has had to pile clay down the middle of Second Street five times since the big flood of 2009, a disruptive step that won't be needed any more for low-level flooding.

    "I think people could sleep better at night knowing this is done," Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said.

    For northside commuters, the reopening of Second Street means they'll be able to use one of the railroad underpasses to avoid waiting for trains on the northern tracks downtown.

    Drivers will have to wait a little longer to use the other Second Street underpass, just north of Main Avenue, work which is separate from the $40 million floodwall and street realignment project. That project’s contractor, which has been penalized by the city for delays, hadn’t completed needed work on the traffic signals as of Tuesday afternoon. However, it was possible the underpass could open as early as Tuesday evening, City Engineer April Walker said.

    The 1,721 feet of new permanent floodwalls, not including a 215-foot removable section on First Avenue North, will improve the city's ability to fight the next flood. But they aren't high enough to safely fight a 100-year flood, a key threshold that is the difference between high and low flood insurance rates. Instead, they supplement the $2.2 billion flood diversion by allowing more water to flow through town.

    Hoeven said that reduces the need for storing water behind an upstream dam, reducing the impact on landowners and addressing one of the criticisms of the project.

    Some work remain for next summer, though. Workers must still finish sidewalks, trails and staining the concrete wall.

    "It works. That's the important part," said City Engineer April Walker, referring to its ability to fight floods. "It'll look good next year."

    Explore related topics:Newsfargof-m flood diversionfloodRoad constructiondowntownGovernmentNorth Dakota
    Tu-Uyen Tran
    Tran is an enterprise reporter with the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. He began his newspaper career in 1999 as a reporter for the Grand Forks Herald, now owned by Forum Communications. He began working for the Forum in September 2014. Tran grew up in Seattle and graduated from the University of Washington.
    tutran@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5417
    Advertisement
    randomness