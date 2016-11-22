The city has had to pile clay down the middle of Second Street five times since the big flood of 2009, a disruptive step that won't be needed any more for low-level flooding.

"I think people could sleep better at night knowing this is done," Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said.

For northside commuters, the reopening of Second Street means they'll be able to use one of the railroad underpasses to avoid waiting for trains on the northern tracks downtown.

Drivers will have to wait a little longer to use the other Second Street underpass, just north of Main Avenue, work which is separate from the $40 million floodwall and street realignment project. That project’s contractor, which has been penalized by the city for delays, hadn’t completed needed work on the traffic signals as of Tuesday afternoon. However, it was possible the underpass could open as early as Tuesday evening, City Engineer April Walker said.

The 1,721 feet of new permanent floodwalls, not including a 215-foot removable section on First Avenue North, will improve the city's ability to fight the next flood. But they aren't high enough to safely fight a 100-year flood, a key threshold that is the difference between high and low flood insurance rates. Instead, they supplement the $2.2 billion flood diversion by allowing more water to flow through town.

Hoeven said that reduces the need for storing water behind an upstream dam, reducing the impact on landowners and addressing one of the criticisms of the project.

Some work remain for next summer, though. Workers must still finish sidewalks, trails and staining the concrete wall.

"It works. That's the important part," said City Engineer April Walker, referring to its ability to fight floods. "It'll look good next year."