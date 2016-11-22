Teen girl goes missing from Detroit Lakes

Moore was last seen leaving work at the Country Kitchen on Nov. 13, wearing black leggings, a black Country Kitchen tee-shirt, a pink Aeropostale zip-up hooded sweater and black tennis shoes, according to the post.

A missing person's report was filed shortly after, noting that Moore is believed to be a runaway.

"It's still classified as a missing person, but we do not believe it was an involuntary disappearance. We don't have any information right now to believe she was abducted," said Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander. "We do take these reports seriously. Any time information comes in, it's followed up on."

Glander said there are reports stating she could be with several different people in several different locations, including addresses in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Bemidji, which local law enforcement officers have checked out.

"So far, everything has been exhausted," Glander said.

A kops alert was sent out to other law enforcement agencies, and an attempt to locate has also been sent nationwide, meaning all law enforcement agencies are aware of Moore's case.

"She may be traveling in a white 2003 Ford Focus (plate number 422 TZJ)," the Facebook post concerning Moore's disappearance read, adding that the car belongs to Moore's mother.

Glander also said Moore is linked to another vehicle, which she may be traveling in, a white Ford Explorer, plate number 461 TUR.

"Trinity has naturally blonde, curly hair, but it was recently dyed red, and she habitually straightens her hair," the post stated. "She is five-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and needs to wear glasses to see."

According to her facebook page, Trinity attends school in Lake Park-Audubon.

Missing Children, working in conjunction with the Becker County Sheriff's Office, is asking if anyone has information on Moore to please call 911 or one of the agencies listed below.

--Missing Children Minnesota at 888-RUNYELL

--Becker County Sheriff's Office at (218) 847-2661

--National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THELOST

The reference case number for Trinity Ann Moore is 1282038