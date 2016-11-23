He was arrested for DUI, felony drug paraphernalia possession and reckless endangerment.

The restaurant's owner, Erika Vega, is assessing damage after Aventi drove through the front door and windows of the building at 4265 45th St. S. about 6 p.m. — the second crash within three months.

When the crash happened, Vega said there were two employees working and three adults and a child eating at the restaurant. None of them were injured, she said.

Vega was not in the store at the time of the crash, but she said her employees were "a little shaken up" after seeing the car come through the storefront.

In September, a 63-year-old Fargo woman crashed through the front of the building after her foot slipped onto the accelerator of her vehicle. Police estimated the building had incurred $5,000 to $6,000 in damage at that time.

"The first time was truly an accident," Vega said, adding that she's not sure what caused the driver to do it this time around. She said Fargo police are still investigating the incident.

"I guess it's a prime spot for cars coming through," she said of the crashes.

As of Tuesday night, Vega didn't know the cost of damage to the business. Aside from damage to the door and windows, some tables and chairs will need to be replaced.

The owner said if they can get a door working by Wednesday, they would reopen the restaurant on Friday, Nov. 25, after the holiday.