But law enforcement describe a different scenario at the Backwater Bridge.

In Minneapolis today, Wayne Wilansky said his daughter maintains police threw a grenade at her during a confrontation at the bridge Sunday night.

He says doctors informed him as many as 20 surgeries might be needed if Sophia Wilansky, 21, has any hope of keeping her arm.

In less than 24 hours, more than $200,000 has been raised on Go-Fund-Me for Sophia's medical funds.

"The force of the explosion blew the bone out of her arm and all of the arteries and all of the muscle that supports her arm," said Wayne Wilansky. "It just blew out. It wasn't caused by a fire or anything else. This was a grenade, this is a weapon of war."

The Morton County Sheriff's Office says no one used any concussion grenades.

They say an explosion, heard during the confrontation, may have been caused by small propane tanks protesters had rigged to explode.

They're also releasing these pictures of improvised weapons they've found including slingshots and rocks.