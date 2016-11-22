Supreme Court decides to keep judge position in Williston

Despite a slowdown in the oil and gas industry, the population in Williams, McKenzie and Divide counties in the far northwest corner of the state is expected to continue to increase.

The court also noted that despite a decrease in cases last year, the district has numerous mineral rights cases to handle and needs to continue to address the backlog of cases caused by “unprecedented filings and fewer judges in previous years.” For four years there were major increases in the criminal caseload in the district.

Nelson, 65, announced his resignation after 21 years in August in a letter addressed to the Supreme Court.

He was elected in 1994 as a district judge and is one of six in the district of the three counties. The high court said in its ruling the district is still short a judge or two despite the increasing state budget cuts.

Nelson said in August that he thought they were short “three to four judges.”

As presiding judge, he has controlled the court calendar and other administrative duties.