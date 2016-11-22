Powerball jackpot up to $359 million

The one-time cash option is an estimated $219.6 million.

If you won that sum, "you’d have a Thanksgiving you’ll never forget," a lottery news release said.

You could, for instance, provide 28.7 million pre-cooked Thanksgiving meals for people, or fry 200.5 million pounds of turkey. Or, you could "nap on 119,666 leather couches after eating all that food," according to the lottery's news release.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and can be purchased at any of Minnesota, North Dakota or South Dakota retailers. The drawings take place at 9:58 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The jackpot has rolled over twice per week since someone matched all six numbers on Sept. 17. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The largest ever lottery prize of $1.6 billion was split between three winning tickets in January.

It is one of several games run by the Multi-State Lottery Association, a non-profit owned and operated by member lotteries.

The Mega Millions lottery, also offered by the association, produced the nation's second-largest prize, worth $656 million, in a 2012 drawing.

For every $1 worth of Powerball sales, half goes to prizes, 40 percent to state governments for causes such as education, and 10 percent to retailers who sell the tickets and other administrative costs.