The 44-year-old governor has accepted the offer, the Charleston, South Carolina, newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

The choice of Haley, who embraces tolerance, may be aimed at offsetting Trump's divisive comments about immigrants and minorities, as well as accusations of sexism during his campaign for the Nov. 8 election in which he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Haley, who last year signed a bill to remove the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina state capitol, condemned Trump during the Republican presidential primary campaign for not speaking out more forcefully against white supremacists. The Civil War flag, an emblem of the American South, is long associated with slavery.

Haley supported Trump rivals in the primary before saying last month she would vote for Trump despite reservations about his character. Trump, a Republican, is due to succeed President Barack Obama, a Democrat, on Jan. 20.