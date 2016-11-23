Search
    'She just went so far under': Homeless woman a victim of alcoholism, companion says

    By Christopher Bjorke Today at 4:09 p.m.
    Lee Tibbets, companion of Erin Koplitz, tells her story and talks about their history together in his motel room Wednesday in Crookston. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)1 / 5
    A photo of Erin Koplitz with a group of cats sits on a table in the motel room where Lee Tibbets is staying. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 5
    Lee Tibbets speaks with social services Wednesday afternoon in his motel room in Crookston.(Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)3 / 5
    Erin Koplitz's recovery Bible sits on Tibbets' motel bed with the story of her death from Wednesday's Herald resting on its pages. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)4 / 5
    Lee Tibbets goes through his recovery Bible and looks at photos of Koplitz's family which were stored in the back pages. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)5 / 5

    CROOKSTON—A 34-year-old woman who had been living in a makeshift shelter near Crookston before her death Friday was "a ray of sunshine ... just vibrant and really alive," her companion said Wednesday. But she could not overcome years of alcoholism and mental illness.

    Lee Tibbets, 57, called 911 when Erin Leigh Koplitz was unresponsive after taking pills that morning in the shelter they shared in a wooded area near the U.S. Highway 75 bypass bridge west of town.

    "She just went so far under, she didn't wake up," Tibbets said, sitting in a motel room acquaintances had paid for.

    Koplitz was taken to RiverView Health in Crookston where she was pronounced dead, according to investigators with the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

    Tibbets and Koplitz, whom he considers his wife, had been living outside since May, "like two Adam and Eves out there."

    "She loved me, just loved me unconditionally," Tibbets said. "And I her, but she just loved to drink. ... I couldn't say no to her for anything."

    According an online obituary, Koplitz was grew up in Richfield, Minn., and lived in various cities around the state.

    "Mental illness was a force in Erin's life that she dealt with every day," the obituary says.

    Christopher Bjorke

    Christopher Bjorke is the content editor for the Grand Forks Herald. He first worked for the Herald in 1997 and most recently since 2011. His jobs at the Herald have included covering local government, state politics, business and economics, and the health care industry. 

    CBjorke@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1117
