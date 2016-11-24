Research ND awards funding requests totaling $748,105

The following requests were funded:

Research North Dakota: University of North Dakota Regional Weather Information Center, in partnership with Harris Corp., was awarded $500,000 to research and develop a safe, affordable and scalable beyond visual line of sight unmanned aircraft system network solution for civil applications.

Phase 1 venture grant: North Dakota State University Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences was awarded $100,000 to develop a new drug entity that can effectively inhibit delta-5-desaturase, as a new type of cancer therapy.

Phase 1 and 2 venture grant: UND College of Engineering and Mines-Institutes for Energy Studies in partnership with Clean Republic LLC was awarded $148,105 to develop a low-cost, environmentally benign, reproducible and up-scalable synthetic procedure for lithium iron phosphate cathode material for the improved performance in its lithium battery packs.