New executive named for ND Board of Medicine

Storbakken serves as legal counsel to Gov. Jack Dalrymple and has served in the governor's Cabinet as commissioner of the Department of Labor and Human Rights, a position she held in 2013-14.

A native of East Grand Forks, Minn., Storbakken graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor's degree in education in 1999 and from the UND School of Law in 2004. She practiced law in Bismarck for eight years before joining the Dalrymple administration.

Storbakken will join the Board of Medicine part time in February and will become its executive secretary on May 1. She succeeds Duane Houdek, who is retiring April 30.

The North Dakota Board of Medicine regulates the practice of medicine, licensing and providing disciplinary oversight of about 3,500 physicians, physician assistants, genetic counselors and fluoroscopy technicians who are licensed to practice in the state.