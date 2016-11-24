Off the Shuelph in Guelph Dec. 3, 10

Many Christmas items, refurbished furniture, antiques and retro items will be for sale. Attendees can also make their own "Meals in a Jar" from Thrive Life flash-frozen, non-genetically modified foods. Bring a own quart jar and receive a discounted price on the meals.

Off the Shuelph at Guelph is run by volunteers and all proceeds go to maintenance of the former school building and gymnasium. For more information, contact Jeanne Thorpe at (701) 710-0888.