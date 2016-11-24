Hoeven nominates 3 to U.S. military academies

The nominations of Elijah Stewart of Minot to the U.S. Naval Academy, Carson Fetting of Finley to the U.S. Air Force Academy and Abram Budge of Fargo to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point were announced Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Budge is a freshman at North Dakota State University and a 2016 Graduate of Fargo South High School. In high school, he served in the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and involved in tennis, swimming, track and weightlifting.

Steward is a senior at Bishop Ryan High School. His is president of the local chapter of the National Honor Society, in the school band is actively involved in football, basketball and baseball.

Fetting is a senior at Finley Sharon High School. He is top of his class and serves as class president, FFA president, student council president and is a member of the National Honor Society. Carson is a captain of the football team and member of the baseball, basketball, track and cross country teams.