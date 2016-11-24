Cramer announces 2017 military academy nominations
FARGO — Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., has nominated four students to the U.S. military service academies. Nominees will enter their respective academies in fall 2017.
Nominations are:
• Jace Estenson, Devils Lake, to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
• Thomas Irwin, Dickinson, to the U.S. Naval Academy.
• Michael Shumate, West Fargo, to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
• Ryyan Reule, Devils Lake, to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Students must be nominated to an academy by a member of Congress, the vice president of the United States or a service branch secretary. Final appointment decisions are made by the individual academies.