Cramer announces 2017 military academy nominations

Nominations are:

• Jace Estenson, Devils Lake, to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

• Thomas Irwin, Dickinson, to the U.S. Naval Academy.

• Michael Shumate, West Fargo, to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

• Ryyan Reule, Devils Lake, to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Students must be nominated to an academy by a member of Congress, the vice president of the United States or a service branch secretary. Final appointment decisions are made by the individual academies.