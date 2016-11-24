Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Cramer announces 2017 military academy nominations

    By Forum staff reports Today at 4:30 a.m.

    FARGO — Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., has nominated four students to the U.S. military service academies. Nominees will enter their respective academies in fall 2017.

    Nominations are:

    • Jace Estenson, Devils Lake, to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

    • Thomas Irwin, Dickinson, to the U.S. Naval Academy.

    • Michael Shumate, West Fargo, to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

    • Ryyan Reule, Devils Lake, to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

    Students must be nominated to an academy by a member of Congress, the vice president of the United States or a service branch secretary. Final appointment decisions are made by the individual academies.

    Explore related topics:Newskevin cramerjace estensonthomas irwinmichael shumateryyan reuleGovernmentNorth Dakota
    Advertisement