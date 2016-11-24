Downtown Fargo hosts Plaid Friday, Small Business Saturday
FARGO — Downtown businesses are hosting Plaid Friday Nov. 25 and Small Business Saturday Nov. 26.
Several downtown businesses will participate in Plaid Friday by offering special promotions to customers wearing plaid. The name Plaid Friday was conceived from the idea of weaving the individual threads of small businesses together to create a strong fabric that celebrates the diversity and creativity of independent businesses.
