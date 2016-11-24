Fargo library hosts proposal writing webinar
FARGO — Librarian Greg Gilstrap will present a free webinar about fundraising titled "Introduction to Proposal Writing" starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the main library, 102 3rd St. N.
Participants will learn the elements needed for writing a fundraising proposal and how to avoid common mistakes. The session will also provide tips and recommendations about what to include in the outline and executive summary. All materials will be provided.
For more information, call (701) 241-1492.