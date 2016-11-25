Thumper Park water park in Ottertail is ready for play

A pair of children were playing in the zero-depth entry pool, wading in the warm water and clambering up the ladder of a colorful slide in the shape of fish, while dolphin and seahorse fountains spouted gentle streams of water into the air.

General Manager Brad Stevens smiled at the scene.

"This has been a long time coming," Stevens said of the new facility, which includes a sprawling activities pool with basketball hoops, a large hot tub, an outdoor patio and two water slides.

"A water park is a huge driver" of income in the off-season, Stevens said.

The new water park opened about 16 months after a catastrophic roof collapse just before midnight April 14, 2015, left the previous water park a ruin of cracked wooden beams and bowed cement walls.

The result could have been tragic if it had occurred during the middle of the day, Stevens said.

"No one was hurt. If there had been people inside, there would have been people hurt and (possibly) loss of life," he said.

The new ceiling features soaring wooden cross trusses, "designed for a much-heavier load," Stevens said. The walls are built with steel beams and steel crossmembers.

The building is now "overengineered," he said.

"We wanted people to feel comfortable and safer," Stevens said.

It cost $3 million to build on the same footprint as the previous facility, but the bill is about $5 million if you add the cost of installing the pools and lost income, he said.

Madison Hospitality Group, the Brainerd-based investor group that owns Thumper Pond, rebuilt the facility despite the fact that the insurance company that held the policy for the resort refused to pay for the damages, Stevens said. That dispute is now wending its way through the legal system, he said.

The city of Ottertail and Otter Tail County stepped up to help get the water park rebuilt, providing Madison Hospitality with 10 years of tax abatements, Stevens said.

The water park is open seven days a week, but the water slides are used only Thursday and Friday nights and Saturdays and Sundays because they require a lifeguard on duty, Stevens said.

There is still some work to be finished. A volleyball play area will be added to the activities pool. For that, the water park will be closed Monday, Nov. 28, through Wednesday, Nov. 30, he said.

Roxanne Carr of Ottertail brought family members to the water park Tuesday morning.

"I think it's awesome. I love the wood inside" on the ceilings and walls, she said.

"The zero-depth pool is awesome. Even in the (Twin) Cities, it's hard to find a zero-depth pool," added Erin Carr of Minneapolis. She brought her two children, one not quite 3 years old and the other nearly 6 months, to play with their cousin at the water park.

A new boardroom and hospitality suite overlook the pool area, taking the place of a salon and spa that were previously in the building, Stevens said.

The loss of the original water park led to a drastic cut in employment last winter. At the resort's summer peak, it typically has about 160 full- and part-time employees, Stevens said. But he said 40 to 50 percent of its employees were laid off last winter.

Getting the tax breaks to help rebuild the water park is "a win-win for everybody," Stevens said.

In town, the extra business from the water park is getting noticed.

"I feel like it does" help business, said Amanda Roggenkamp, who works at the Betty's Pantry cafe. "A lot of tourists come around. There's not many places to eat around here."

Across the street at The Williams Company Store and Deli, Marnie Whitehead said the water park was missed..

"People from all over came here," she said. "Local people and visitors absolutely loved it and missed it."