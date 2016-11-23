The yeast connection led to a fateful friendship with a beer distributor in Moorhead, a business Setter bought in 1968 and turned into D-S Beverages, Inc., which distributes Budweiser and other Anheuser-Busch products.

Setter, who battled multiple illnesses, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the age of 85.

"He was a self-made man," said Doug Restemayer, Setter's son-in-law and the current owner of D-S Beverages. "Started with nothing."

Not coincidentally, D-S Beverages, 201 17th St. N., is located about two blocks from Setter's boyhood home. He was a lifelong Moorhead resident, having attended St. Joseph's Elementary School, Moorhead High School and what then was called Minnesota State College.

Even after selling the business, in 2000, Setter continued to be involved in the operation until his health began failing six years ago. "He never did retire," Restemayer said.

A devout Catholic and loyal Republican, Setter was fond of bromides, many with a pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps flavor, some of which he coined himself and handed out on cards. The sayings became known as "Don-isms."

One memorable Don-ism: "If you need a helping hand, look at the end of your arm."

"He was a colorful character in the beer business," Restemayer said. "Bud man through and through."

Despite doing well in business, Setter lived in a modest home and maintained a modest lifestyle, with no trappings. "That was important to him," Restemayer said. He enjoyed tending his apple trees and tomato plants.

Setter served in the Army in Korea from 1951 to 1953 and was a longtime member of the American Legion and Elks Club, where he liked to play his favorite card game, whist.

Setter once ran for mayor of Moorhead, though he was defeated.

Although a believer in self-reliance, and sometimes he had a gruff exterior despite his affable nature, Setter also was a generous man, who quietly gave to his church, charities and people in need. "He was a very giving man," Restemayer said. "He knew what it was like to be poor."

Only one donation bears the family name, he said, the administrative wing of the Wanzek Center, the Fargo headquarters for the Northern Lights Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Setter had been an Eagle Scout.

Setter was an avid fan of the University of Notre Dame football team—so avid that he kept a small shrine to the team in his home and had a statue of Knute Rockne, legendary Notre Dame player and coach.

Setter's survivors include his wife, Patricia, and five grown children. Setter was a patriarchal figure. "Don was always the leader of the family," Restemayer said. "He worked so hard in his life to raise his family."

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Moorhead. The funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.