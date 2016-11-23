Detroit Mountain delays opening due to rain

The decision, announced in an email Wednesday, Nov. 23, said rain earlier this week forced the delay. The ski lodge had planned to open Friday.

"No one is more disappointed to make this announcement than the Detroit Mountain staff," the email reads. "We have worked hard to hire and train nearly 150 great employees and our snowmaking crew worked hard to produce as much snow as possible in a 72-hour window despite high winds and less than ideal temps.

"We were on course for our White Friday opening and Mother Nature showed us who was boss when she delivered rain Monday evening."

The announcement said the area has some snow pack, but "there is a significant amount of terrain that is unsafe to ski."

The lodge plans to renew its snowmaking efforts early next week for the Dec. 3 opening.

The opening of the new, expanded tubing hill is tentatively set for Dec. 10 as of now.

"We will continue to open things up as we are able to either make more snow, or get more snowfall," Staley said.

The change does little to impact business next week since the lodge planned to close Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.