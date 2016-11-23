Lt. Mark Empting of the Clay County Sheriff's Office said there were seven passengers on board including the pilot. There were no reports of any major injuries, but the pilot was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. Empting said some passengers were "saying they were sore here and there, but it sounds like they were minor-type things." All passengers were able to evacuate the aircraft on their own.

"It's not an everyday occurrence, it's not an every year occurrence," Empting said of the plane crash. "It's a rare thing that happens which we are fortunate for."

The crash caused "substantial damage" to the plane, Empting added, and crews would be taking a closer look Thursday morning to assess the damage.

It's unknown at this time what caused the crash, but the plane was reportedly traveling from somewhere in Minnesota. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be doing an investigation.

Responding to the scene were the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Moorhead Police Department and Moorhead Fire Department.