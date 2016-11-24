Emergency crews were dispatched to a field where the privately owned plane had landed around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, just east of County Road 11 near the airport runway.

While initial reports of the incident referred to it as a crash, Deputy Mike Trygg with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said that isn’t what happened.

“This was nothing like that. It just landed short of the runway,” he said. “And everybody walked away alive.”

There were no reports Wednesday of any major injuries among the seven passengers on board, but the pilot was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Trygg said he didn’t have more information Thursday on the identities of the pilot or passengers or an update on a possible cause of the incident. He also wasn’t sure which hospital treated the pilot or the pilot’s current medical condition.

The accident caused “substantial damage” to the airplane, said Lt. Mark Empting of the Clay County Sheriff's Office.