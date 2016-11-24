Search
    UPDATE: Federal investigators looking for cause of emergency landing near Moorhead airport

    By Forum staff reports Today at 2:18 p.m.
    A small airplane sits in a field near the intersection of 70th Street South and 40th Avenue South in Moorhead after crash landing in the dense fog near the Moorhead Airport Wednesday night. David Samson / The Forum1 / 2
    MOORHEAD -- Federal Aviation Administration officials arrived Thursday, Nov. 24, to begin investigating what caused a plane to land in a field near the Moorhead Airport.

    Emergency crews were dispatched to a field where the privately owned plane had landed around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, just east of County Road 11 near the airport runway.

    While initial reports of the incident referred to it as a crash, Deputy Mike Trygg with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said that isn’t what happened.

    “This was nothing like that. It just landed short of the runway,” he said. “And everybody walked away alive.”

    There were no reports Wednesday of any major injuries among the seven passengers on board, but the pilot was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

    Trygg said he didn’t have more information Thursday on the identities of the pilot or passengers or an update on a possible cause of the incident. He also wasn’t sure which hospital treated the pilot or the pilot’s current medical condition.

    The accident caused “substantial damage” to the airplane, said Lt. Mark Empting of the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

