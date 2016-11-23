Sammy Justice Jr., 24, and Aundraicus P. Bolden, 25, are both charged with check forgery and receiving stolen property stemming from what court documents say was an attempt to pass a fraudulent check using homeless people as go-betweens.

According to court documents:

Dilworth officers were called to Northwestern Bank in Dilworth the afternoon of Nov. 10 where they spoke with a homeless man who informed them he had been approached by two men who asked him to cash a $1,875 check.

The witness told police he was familiar with schemes whereby homeless people are exploited by criminals to cash bad checks, so he pretended to go along with the plan.

However, the man said that when he got inside the bank he handed the teller a note alerting her to the scheme. The note also had the license plate number of the suspects' car.

Later in the day, Barnesville police spotted the vehicle, and Justice and Bolden were taken into custody.

The check was found to be fraudulent.

Justice and Bolden have since bonded out of the Clay County Jail.