Unpredictable flu season makes peak hard to estimate

Jill Baber, influenza coordinator with the North Dakota Department of Health, said the state is monitoring cases and trying to estimate when flu season will hit.

"Influenza is unpredictable," Baber said.

January and February is the typical flu season, Baber said.

"But last year, it was March into April," she added.

The earlier the season starts, Baber said, the more severe it tends to be. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get flu shots by the end of October, Baber said getting one anytime before the season ends is a good idea. It takes about two weeks for the vaccination to settle into the body, she said.

Since Aug. 1, the state has recorded 49 cases of flu. The majority of cases have been among people 10 and younger or 60 and over.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 16 hospitalizations due to flu this year through Nov. 12. Minnesota does not keep statistics on individual flu cases.

Baber said this year's vaccine has matched up well against early cases of the virus. Vaccines begin to be issued in late July.

"I'm optimistic that we have a good vaccine for this year," she said.

Last year's mild flu season saw 1,942 documented cases in North Dakota. Five of those cases led to deaths. Baber said that number does not account for the total impact of the flu, which can manifest itself as pneumonia. Last season, there were 337 pneumonia-related deaths in North Dakota.

In Minnesota, there were 1,541 flu-related hospitalizations over last year's flu season, according to the health department.

Baber said many flu cases will go undiagnosed.

In a typical season, the state will have 2,500 to 2,700 cases of flu, Baber said.

The state attempts to keep track of the the number of people who are vaccinated each year, but Baber said it is hard to know numbers for adults. Schools require children to document their immunizations and cases, but there are no such requirements for parts of the population.