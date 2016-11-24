Thankfulness abounds at free Moorhead Thanksgiving feast

"The dinner tastes exactly like what my mother used to make, so that means it's absolutely great," she said. "It reminds me of my mother."

But there was something else Conati appreciated about the meal: She didn't have to cook it, and she wouldn't have to do the dishes.

Conati was one of the hundreds of locals at Trinity Lutheran Church on Thursday for the Moorhead Community Thanksgiving Dinner, an annual free meal hosted by Trinity and St. Joseph's Catholic Church now in its 22nd year.

The Rev. Kristina Waters, a pastor at Trinity, said the more than 200 volunteers helping at the event were ready to serve 500 meals to guests and deliver another 350 to others who couldn't attend.

"We don't want anyone to be alone on Thanksgiving," she said. "We want them to have somewhere to go, and here we are."

The event alternates locations each year between Trinity and St. Joseph's, drawing big crowds of hungry people of all ages and walks of life who serve, cook or just enjoy the company and food—and there was a lot of food this year.

Waters said the two seatings for the meal required 450 pounds of potatoes, 300 pounds of turkey breast, 32 gallons of turkey gravy and 1,200 ounces of dry stuffing mix.

That's not even mentioning the 120 pies and countless salads volunteers made before Thursday, according to the Rev. Matt Peterson, also a Trinity pastor. He said the meal is meant for anyone who wants to be there.

"People that wouldn't necessarily otherwise have the opportunity to be together are coming together in one place and showing their sense of thankfulness to God for the gifts that God gives us," he said.

Sandi Rahn, her husband and their two young sons like to volunteer at Thanksgiving community meals like this, helping out the past three years at a Churches United for the Homeless dinner. They decided to volunteer at Trinity this year.

She said her goal for working on Thanksgiving is simply "to teach the boys good values and to give to others."

Andria Messelt had a similar idea. The Fargo resident has tried to find a serving opportunity on Thanksgiving every other year for the past dozen years and was at Trinity on Thursday with her husband, mother-in-law and four kids.

"We just see it as a great way to serve and give thanks at the same time," she said.

Rosie Conati's friend, Carol Tschakert, said she's been attending the Trinity and St. Joseph's dinner since 2007 to volunteer and enjoy the food.

"Before my dad passed away, I would go down to Watertown, my hometown, for Thanksgiving," she said. "But now I'm up here, so it gives me something to do."

Marie Garrett, too, appreciated having something to do on Thursday. The Fargo resident was there for the first time with her parents, and said her main goal was to meet new people.

Even as she started to eat, she said she had already met several new people at her table—and made new friends to talk about the tasty mashed potatoes on their plates.

"The people are very, very awesome," she said.