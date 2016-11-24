Search
    Report of shots fired in north Fargo turns out to be fight

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:57 p.m.

    FARGO—Police here briefly shut down some northside streets after receiving a report of a gunshot being fired Thursday, Nov. 24.

    It turned out to have been a fight between two people in which one of them grabbed a gun, police said.

    Officers were called to the area around 11th Avenue North and Oak Street about 5:45 p.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired.

    After investigating, they found a gun wasn't fired.

    No one was injured and no arrests were made.

