Report of shots fired in north Fargo turns out to be fight
FARGO—Police here briefly shut down some northside streets after receiving a report of a gunshot being fired Thursday, Nov. 24.
It turned out to have been a fight between two people in which one of them grabbed a gun, police said.
Officers were called to the area around 11th Avenue North and Oak Street about 5:45 p.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired.
After investigating, they found a gun wasn't fired.
No one was injured and no arrests were made.