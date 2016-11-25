2 injured in northern Minnesota rollover
Two people from northern Minnesota are injured after a rollover.
Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in Marshall County around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.
22-year-old Jaden Larson of Warren, Minn. was heading east on Highway 1 near mile marker 3.
He went off the road, hit the ditch, and rolled several times.
Larson and his passenger, 18-year-old Amanda Hoff of Oslo, Minn., both had non-life-threatening injuries.
They were taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.