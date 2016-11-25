Search
    2 injured in northern Minnesota rollover

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:02 a.m.

    Two people from northern Minnesota are injured after a rollover.

    Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in Marshall County around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. 

    22-year-old Jaden Larson of Warren, Minn. was heading east on Highway 1 near mile marker 3. 

    He went off the road, hit the ditch, and rolled several times. 

    Larson and his passenger, 18-year-old Amanda Hoff of Oslo, Minn., both had non-life-threatening injuries.

    They were taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. 

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
