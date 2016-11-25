1 Fargo business fails alcohol compliance check

Of 15 businesses checked in Fargo on Nov. 16, the Spicy Pie restaurant at 322 Broadway was the only one to fail.

In Fargo, establishments failing for the first time in a one-year period are automatically placed on probation for a year and assessed an administrative penalty of $500.

The penalty may be waived if the server and management have a current server training certificate.

If they fail again within a year, they are automatically assessed a $750 penalty.