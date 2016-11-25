MATBUS offers reduced fares on Quarter Days

Drawing boxes will be placed on the buses each Quarter Day to give riders a chance to register for prizes, such as a $100 grocery store gift cards and $200 or $300 mall gift cards. Winners will be chosen the following Monday after a promotional day, through Dec. 17.

MATBUS operates 25 fixed-bus routes in the Fargo-Moorhead metro, with direct access to many popular shopping destinations, including West Acres, downtown Fargo and the Moorhead Center Mall.

Riders can plan their MATBUS trips, view routes and detours and check out live bus tracking on the new MATBUS app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store.