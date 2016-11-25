Dilworth police arrest 3 in Black Friday Fitbit theft
DILWORTH—Dilworth police officers working overnight Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday morning, Nov. 25, were having a pretty quiet night until the end of their shift early on Black Friday, when they stopped three college students at the Dilworth Wal-Mart who had more than $1,600 worth of Fitbits in their possession, according to a posting on the Dilworth Police Department Facebook page.
In addition to the Fitbits in the suspects' possession, the posting said more than $2,000 worth of Fitbits from a previous theft were found in the suspects' vehicle.
The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of felony theft and their vehicle was seized, the Facebook posting said.