An explainer: Fargo's many types of tax breaks

Tax-increment financing, or TIFs, is essentially a way for developers to save on special assessments. Normally, a property owner pays local governments property taxes to offset the cost of government services and special assessments to offset the cost of upgrading streets and sewers. With a TIF, the property owner agrees to develop the property thereby increasing its value if the city will use the resulting higher property tax revenues to upgrade infrastructure as needed. The owner avoids special assessments so long as property taxes are high enough to pay for the infrastructure. TIFs can be of any duration and some can last many decades. They tend to last longer in recent years because tax rates are so low it takes longer to collect enough taxes to pay for the infrastructure. TIFs are usually used to increase the value of properties and encourage certain kinds of businesses that can bring new money into the economy such as manufacturers and tech firms. They do lock up the higher property taxes for decades but local governments could expect to enjoy more tax revenue after the TIFs expire.

Payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOTs, is a way for businesses to reduce their property tax burden. A business agrees to invest a certain amount in its property and hire a certain number of workers at certain wages in return for a tax cut. PILOTs can range from five to 25 years. Technically, the first five is a 100 percent tax exemption, and subsequent years are payments in lieu of taxes, which are payments equivalent to 75, 50 or 25 percent exemptions. PILOTs are usually used to increase employment in businesses that can bring new money into the economy such as manufacturers and tech firms.

Renaissance Zone is a zone where businesses and homeowners can receive tax exemptions for making investments, the aim being to revitalize an underdeveloped area. Fargo's zone is located downtown. New buildings can have all property taxes exempted for five years. New tenants can have all income taxes exempted for five years.

Remodeling exemptions are available to businesses and homeowners. When a building is remodeled it usually increases in value, increasing the property taxes the owner must pay. To encourage remodeling, the city may offer to freeze the value of a building at the level prior to remodeling for three to five years.

Residential new construction exemptions are aimed at homebuilders and homeowners. The city may exempt property taxes on the first $150,000 value of a new home for two years to encourage the expansion of the housing stock to keep up with the city's population. City leaders have talked about tailoring this incentive so it's aimed at homes priced at an affordable level rather than high-valued homes.