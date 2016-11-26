Have tax breaks worked for Fargo?

City officials have begun compiling data on incentives to prepare for a legislative session next year in which North Dakota lawmakers may tighten state laws governing tax breaks. Fargo officials are studying how much incentivized properties have increased in value, for instance.

And Fargo officials are still reviewing an update of their own policies on certain types of incentives, work that began early this year.

City commissioner Tony Gehrig, who votes against many tax-incentive deals deals, has questioned why Fargo should give companies exemptions at all, but especially when firms concede they're not a make-or-break matter. Just last week, he opposed a $1.7 million tax break for Border States Electric on its new corporate headquarters.

But at the core of the scrutiny over tax incentives is a question that's not easy to answer: Do they work?

"That's been the age-long debate of exemptions is what would be here or wouldn't be here if not for the exemption," City Assessor Ben Hushka said. "I read all the appraisal journals and all the assessment journals and all the stories about exemptions and the debates that go on about it, and I've never read one that has given a definitive statistical answer to that question."

To explore the effectiveness of tax incentives, The Forum reviewed five major tax incentive projects in Fargo to see what was promised and what was delivered.

Radisson Hotel and parking ramp (1984)

Incentive: 24-year tax-increment financing and federal funds to pay for $4.9 million (inflation adjusted) to buy land, prepare it for construction and help pay for the ramp and a skywalk. Developers also received a $13 million (inflation adjusted) low-interest loan.

Property value before incentive: $149,000 in 1983. Projected value after incentive: $7.5 million in 1984.

Year projected value reached: Early to mid-1990s.

Current value: $16.4 million, excluding city-owned properties.

In the mid-1970s, downtown Fargo was in decline and competition with the new West Acres mall didn't help. To save the city's central business district, investors proposed various new hotels connected to a shopping complex or convention center. The concept evolved into a hotel connected to the Civic Center and other businesses by a skywalk.

The city agreed in 1982 to use future property taxes generated by the new hotel to buy land and prepare it for construction, called tax-increment financing, according to city records and reporting by The Forum. The bulk of the funding, however, would come from federal grants and subsidized low-interest loans.

When city leaders discussed tax incentives to help build it, there were many detractors. Civic groups objected to the use of Community Development Block Grants, which could otherwise be used on low-income neighborhoods. Others complained about highway funds used on the skywalk. Former Mayor Herschel Lashkowitz complained that private investors were putting little into the project compared to subsidized loans.

Today, the Radisson Hotel anchors the downtown skyline and, acre-for-acre, is among the most valuable buildings in town.

The hotel and ramp are on land that had been a series of parking lots with a Firestone service shop, valued together at about $149,000. Adjusted for inflation, that's about $336,000 in today's money. The city believed valuations would go up to $7.5 million after the hotel is built, or about $16.9 million in today's money.

However, $7.5 million was the cost of construction, and valuations must be based on market values of similar buildings. The city appears to have continued this practice of use construction value instead of expected market value until recently.

The assessor's actual value after construction in 1985 was $3.5 million, less than half of what was projected. That's about $7.3 million in today's money.

Complete city records were not immediately available, but what information was available suggests the hotel wasn't worth $7.5 million until sometime in the early to mid-1990s without adjusting for inflation.

In some ways, the building still has not reached what city leaders had hoped for, using the inflation-adjusted target value of $16.9 million. Today, the valuation of the hotel is $16.5 million.

PRACS (1998)

Incentive: 10-year payment in lieu of taxes originally valued at $1.1 million (inflation adjusted).

Property value before incentive: $700,000 in 2000.

Projected value after incentive: $7.7 million in 2001.

Year projected value reached: 2003

Current value: $12.4 million

Projected job creation: 192 by 2004 including in East Grand Forks facility

Year projected jobs reached: 2005

In 1998, the PRACS Institute was going through a growth spurt. Having moved into a new building in the Northport neighborhood only three years prior using a five-year tax exemption, the firm was already looking to move out into new and bigger space.

PRACS proposed to build a new facility on vacant land in the Amber Valley neighborhood and asked the city to reduce taxes on the facility for 10 years, paying no taxes for five years and only half the taxes in the remaining five years in an arrangement called payment in lieu of taxes or PILOT.

The expansion didn't get off the ground until 2000 and, at the time, the parcel was worth about $700,000. PRACS projected its new facility would add $7.7 million to the tax rolls by 2001. That happened in 2003.

While the aim of tax-increment financing is to increase property value, the aim of PILOTs is to encourage job creation as well as increase property values. PRACS told the city it would have 192 full-time and part-time workers, including some in a new facility in East Grand Forks, with a total payroll of $5.6 million by 2004.

While the city has not tracked employment by firms that receive incentives, PRACS reported in 2005 that it employed 400 when it applied for another PILOT to expand the Amber Valley facility.

PRACS' success did not last, however.

In 2006, the firm was sold to a North Carolina firm called Cetero Research, which later filed for bankruptcy because of a scandal over falsified records at its Houston facility. A group of investors who bought out Cetero couldn't keep the ship afloat and PRACS closed in 2013, the same year it began paying full property taxes on the original Amber Valley facility.

In the aftermath, Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services, a firm doing similar work to PRACS bought the building at auction. A biotech firm Aldevron agreed to lease a part of the building from Novum. Both sought and received five-year exemptions from the city, beginning the cycle all over again.

North Dakota Horse Park (2002)

Incentive: 33-year tax-increment financing to pay for $1.8 million (inflation adjusted) in infrastructure. The state granted $3.2 million (inflation adjusted) for construction of race track facilities. Property value before incentive: $23,000 in 2002

Projected value after incentive: $6.5 million in 2008

Year projected value reached: Not yet

Current value: $1.2 million, excluding nonprofit and state-owned properties It took a devoted group of horse enthusiasts and lots of public funding to build Fargo's horse racing track.

After winning a $2.5 million grant from the North Dakota Racing Commission, the group looked at several sites before getting effectively free land from Northern Sheyenne Development.

The group then worked out a deal with the city in 2002 to use future property taxes generated by new buildings in the area to pay for $1.4 million in streets and sewers. The deal was somewhat unusual because most of the race track complex would pay no taxes, as it is owned by nonprofit racing groups or North Dakota State University, which has an equine center there. Those taxes would, instead, come from Northern Sheyenne land to the east, where the city hoped commercial development would be spurred by the track.

If that failed to happen and there wasn't enough taxes to pay for infrastructure, the city would special assess all landowners, including the nonprofit groups and NDSU.

In 2002, the property value of all parcels in the tax-increment district was valued by the city at $23,000. City staff believed commercial development would increase the value to $6.5 million in 2008.

Development has turned out to be much slower than projected, and the city had to levy the special assessments. Due to that debt, state racing officials canceled Fargo's races in 2010, 2011 and 2015.

Rather than force the horse racing groups into default, which would make the city the owner of the race track, the city deferred payment for several years with interest increasing repayment to $2.3 million.

With the return of racing to the park in 2016, the city reports that specials are now being paid by all.

Fayland Industrial Park (2006)

Incentive: 25-year tax-increment financing to pay for $4.4 million (inflation adjusted) in infrastructure.

Property value before incentive: $169,000 in 2005.

Projected value after incentive: $44 million in 2013.

Year proj. Value reached: 2016.

Current value: $56.5 million.

Fayland Industrial Park is home today to several warehouses and a FedEx facility. But back in 2004, it was vacant land that developers at Fay Land Partners told the city was "not likely to develop" because it was directly north of the landfill. The exception was the FedEx facility, which was already planned at the time.

Fay Land proposed the city use tax-increment financing to pay for streets and sewers. This means instead of making them pay millions in special assessments, the city would use additional property-tax revenue generated by new buildings in the industrial park.

The city agreed in 2005 but required Fay Land to pay specials on parcels that were not developed or underdeveloped if tax increments were not enough to pay for the infrastructure.

City staff at the time said parcels in the industrial park were valued at a total of $169,000, paying $4,000 a year in taxes. They projected a little more than $6 million in development a year for seven years for a total of $44 million by 2013. That threshold was actually crossed this year. thanks to three buildings that went up in 2015.

Still, the $565,000 in additional revenue, known as tax increments, generated each year far exceeds what's needed to make annual payments for the infrastructure, which means the city could end the incentives early, Finance Director Kent Costin said.

Microsoft (2007)

Incentive: 10-year payment in lieu of taxes originally valued at $7 million (inflation adjusted)

Property value before incentive: $2 million in 2007

Projected value after incentive: $37 million in 2010

Year proj. value reached: Not yet

Current value: $30.7 million

Jobs before incentive: 1,293

Projected job creation: 509 by 2013

Year projected jobs reached: Not available.

Great Plains Software, one of Fargo's most successful homegrown firms, got the city to reduce its taxes for 20 years in 1997 when it built the first of several buildings on its new campus in a sparsely developed part of the city's south end. A decade later, after being purchased by Microsoft, the firm was ready to add several more buildings to its campus.

Microsoft asked the city to reduce its property taxes for 10 years, paying no taxes for five years and only half the taxes in the remaining five years.

The aim of PILOT deals such as this one is to encourage job creation as well as increase property values. To that end, Microsoft said in 2007 it would add 509 jobs with total payroll of $120 million over the next six years. The city cannot say if the firm hit that target, however, because it does not keep track of that.

What is clear is that Microsoft was much more optimistic about the value of its new buildings. In its PILOT application, it projected the value of the construction site, a vacant piece of land west of the main building, would increase from $2 million in 2007 to $37 million by 2010. Currently, the value is $30.7 million.

Surprisingly, this is not a detriment to the city. According to City Assessor Ben Hushka, PILOTs are based not on actual taxes but taxes estimated at the time the tax reduction was granted.

Because the city's tax rate and the value of Microsoft's new buildings are lower than projected, the company pays more to the city in lieu of taxes than its actual taxes would be. It pays 54 percent more, Hushka said. Of course, it didn't pay any taxes on those buildings for five years.