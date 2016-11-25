"I don't remember any of it," he said.

Since then, the 22-year-old former high school football player has gone through physical therapy to get where he now walks with just a cane.

On a recent Sunday morning, firmly strapped to an aluminum sled, two cut-off hockey sticks in his gloved hands, Pierce planted the steel-pointed ends of the sticks into the ice and pulled himself through a practice and scrimmage of the HOPE Inc. Hurricanes sled hockey team at Angels Arena.

"It brings back another meaning ... a point for living," Pierce said. "There should be no reason for giving up."

And the socialization is honest and open, he said.

"I love this. It's a family atmosphere," Pierce said. "No one judges you. ... It's basically another family."

This is the second year Moorhead-based HOPE has offered the adult sled hockey program, said Executive Director Adair Grommesh.

The youth program got its start in 2005, but participants needed a place to go when they moved into adulthood, she said.

With several wheelchairs parked outside the rink, team members chuffed and pumped their arms through sprints and shooting drills as Adair's husband, Bill, played the coaching taskmaster.

"Go! Go! Go!" he yelled.

"C'mon! C'mon! C'mon!"

The drills were punctuated with blasts from his whistle.

Halfway through the 90-minute practice, there's a heavy slap and thunk of a check into the boards. It takes one player a minute to right himself and get back to the play.

Shortly after, Bill Grommesh calls for a break.

"Three-minute break. Three-minute break," he said. "Hard work out there guys, hard work."

"This has evolved. Last year, we didn't do drills," Adair said, looking out over the rink. "They're working their skills so they can compete in San Jose (Calif.)" at the 13th annual USA Disabled Hockey Festival April 6-9, 2017.

There are 20 people on the Hurricanes' squad, though the Sunday scrimmage drew 14 — a few of them older youths looking for extra ice time.

At least four women took part in the practice, including Judy Siegle, who has competed for the U.S. in paralympics competitions.

A couple of the players, including Siegle, get assists from skaters who push their sleds.

Siegle, 55, said she's taking up sled hockey because she loves sports and being part of a team.

"The sense of competition, the connection with other athletes. I love it all," she said.

Even after many years of competing at a high level, and setting national records in track events for quadriplegic women, Siegle said "it's hard being totally dependent again. I don't have the strength to be out here by myself."

But that's fine, she said.

"It's a thrill to be out here," Siegle said as she waited for help out of her sled. "It's not about being THE best. It's being YOUR best. It's just a thrill."

The Organization for Safe Athletics for Kids in Fargo donates the ice time, Grommesh said.

She said HOPE would have a hard time coming up with funds for the program on its own.

Grommesh said the team hopes to set up a game with a sled hockey team from Rochester, Minn.

There is a team in Minneapolis, but Grommesh is hesitant to have the Hurricanes take on the much-more experienced squad from the big city. The level of ability would be a gross mismatch at this stage, she says.

It was 19-year-old Johannes Tunheim's second practice.

Normally, "soccer is my favorite sport," he said. That, despite the fact that his right foot was amputated.

But sled hockey is growing on him.

He said he enjoys the exertion and the competition, but he feels the soreness in his arms.

"It's hard with the pushing," Tunheim said.

"I'm lovin' it," Jim Weaver said, wiping sweat from his brow.

"I've always been a hockey fan. I'm definitely happy to be doing this finally," the 39-year-old said.

If he could find a wheelchair rugby team in the area, he'd do that, too, he said.

"I'm kind of competitive and whatnot."

Weaver had to quit playing football at age 17 due to a rare hip disorder.

Even though he didn't play much hockey as a youth, he put the puck into the net during drills.

"It's the first time, so it will take some getting used to," Weaver said.

His wife, Nicki, was at the rink to cheer him on.

"He always wanted to play sled hockey," she said. "He was excited there was a program in town."

Nicki said it's important for Jim to be around other people sharing the same experiences.

"He's been talking about it for quite a bit," she said. "He's playing pretty good out there for a first-timer."