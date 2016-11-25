10 people detained for shoplifting from Kohl's in Fargo

Loss prevention staff reported to authorities that a shoplifting was in progress. Officers ended up dealing with 10 individuals, with two of them were detained inside the store and the others found in a vehicle outside.

Officers learned that all 10 individuals were involved in shoplifting of various clothing items that exceeded in value of $1,000.

Mercedes Fabre, 19, of Mahnomen, Minn., and Mykee Brown, 18, of Naytahwaush, Minn., were arrested on suspicion of theft of property and use of theft detection shielding devices.

The eight others detained were juveniles and were placed in attendant care.