Tami R. Pedersen, 53, and Brandon J. Pedersen, 25, face one count each of conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence.

According to court documents:

Brandon Pedersen was questioned by police on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and was told he was suspected of providing drugs to an individual or individuals who had overdosed and died.

After the questioning, Pedersen was arrested for suspicion of a probation violation.

While in jail, Pedersen phoned Tami Pedersen and told her he had been questioned regarding the deaths of Molly Bernstein and Patrick Hensley and that police had said he would be indicted in the case.

During the phone call, which was recorded by the jail, Tami Pedersen asked Brandon Pedersen what he meant by indictment, to which Brandon Pedersen replied: That is what happens, "When you give people drugs and they die."

When Tami Pedersen asked if he had supplied drugs to the pair, Brandon Pedersen said he did not.

The two then talked about the need to shut down Brandon Pedersen's Facebook page and Tami Pedersen said she would deactivate it, the court documents say.

A search warrant was later executed at an address in West Fargo and a laptop computer was located.

Tami Pedersen was questioned as part of the search and told police she used the laptop to shut down Brandon Pedersen's Facebook page, though she said she did not know why he wanted the account shut down.

Both suspects are being held in the Cass County Jail.

Bernstein, 27, and Hensley, 29, were found dead Saturday, Nov. 19, in a south Fargo apartment.

Police have said they suspect the pair died of drug overdoses.

At the time of his death, Hensley was facing a felony charge of controlled substance possession in Cass County District Court, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia possession and driving while under the influence of liquor or drugs, court records show. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.