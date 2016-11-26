Some observers say the ride-sharing issue is a test of whether Rochester is prepared to accept the changes necessary to become the talent magnet and world-renowned medical destination it hopes to be.

The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 22, was a tie at three people a side after one council member left the overnight meeting early. It's likely the council will take up the issue again this year. But if not, proponents hope a newly elected member who joins the council next year will support Uber's arrival in Rochester.

The debate over Uber has become a flashpoint as Rochester tries to balance the interests of existing businesses against a massive effort to remake the city known as the Destination Medical Center.

Council member Nick Campion, who supports the ordinance, sees ridesharing options as critical to center's success.

"People are going to wonder if we're serious about becoming that world-renowned place that people go to for medical care," he said.

Officials from the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency echoed that concern. The agency is overseeing the massive project to make the Mayo Clinic and Rochester more attractive to patients and tourists.

In an unusual move, the agency sent a letter to the council last month saying a wider variety of transportation options is necessary to meet market demand among visitors and residents.

Council members and taxi companies representatives who oppose ride-sharing did not return calls last week.

But during the early morning hearing, Yellow Cab driver Todd Weisbrod said he's worried the quality of Rochester's transportation services would decline with Uber's emergence.

"You set high standards for your cab drivers so people who come to the city have a good cabbing experience," Weisbrod said. "Now you're going to let Uber come in under a whole different set of rules. To me, that's just not fair."

Fargo and Moorhead in 2015 gave Uber and other ride-sharing companies to go-ahead to operate.