Essentia plans $20 million expansion of hospital

The expansions are the continuation of recent major additions to Essentia's medical campus on 32nd Avenue South, including a new $50 million wing, which increased the hospital to 133 adult and pediatric beds when they opened last year.

The next phase of service expansions will include a progressive care unit, for patients leaving intensive care, and a short-stay unit, to allow observation of patients, including to determine whether they should be admitted.

The projects still are in the design stage and all work is expected to be complete by 2019, with work possibly starting in six months, said Dan Beauchamp, Essentia's senior director of administrative services.

Other work will include expanded radiology services, expanded women and children's care space, including an expanded neonatal intensive care unit, and more labor, delivery and post-partum rooms.

Essentia's inpatient beds are full most of the time, forcing the hospital to send patients elsewhere, he said.

Meanwhile, as current projects in the pipeline unfold, Essentia is embarking on a major review of its clinical operations, which could result in future expansions, Beauchamp said.

"It is on our radar," he said of future expansions. "We're doing a good, comprehensive look at all of our clinical spaces in preparation for building for the future."

The demand for medical services continues to grow as the metro area and Essentia's service area grows. Complicating planning, however, is the longstanding trend of services to shift from inpatient to outpatient settings, Beauchamp said.

"It's kind of a long process," he said of the clinical operations review. "So many things are changing, going from inpatient to outpatient."

Throughout the planning, Beauchamp said, administrators will strive to make services readily accessible. "We want to make services convenient for both the patients and providers," he said.

When the clinical operations review is complete, any expansions that result will be an extension of the major additions added last year, which included a new emergency department and intensive care unit.

"This would be kind of the next step that will build off of that plan," Beauchamp said.

Separately, Essentia continues extensive renovations to its clinic on South University Drive. Work continues on a new therapy department, including occupational therapy and physical therapy, slated to open in December on the clinic's main floor. Including equipment, the price tag for the renovation is almost $2 million, Beauchamp said.

"We're on the final finishes," he said.