Dayton will appoint eight Minnesotans, which will include one appointee from each congressional district. Four members must be Democrats and four members must be Republicans. None of the members of the council may be:

• A current or former legislator, or the spouse of a current legislator.

• A current or former lobbyist registered under Minnesota law.

• A current employee of the Legislature.

• A current or former judge.

• A current or former governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state or state auditor

To apply, submit an application, cover letter and resume through the Minnesota secretary of state's website at www.sos.state.mn.us.

Due to the statutory requirement that the governor must appoint four Democrats and four Republicans, applicants are asked to disclose their party affiliation on the application form. The deadline to apply and receive full consideration is Monday, Dec. 5. For inquiries concerning the application process, contact Andrew Olson, Director of Appointments, atandrew.c.olson@state.mn.us.