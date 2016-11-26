Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies at age 90

    Man killed by train in Moorhead

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:14 a.m.

    MOORHEAD - A man was killed after being hit by a BNSF train in Moorhead early Saturday, Nov. 26.

    Officials with the Moorhead Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Main Avenue in Moorhead around 2:15 a.m. to reports of a man that was hit by a train.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was found on the tracks just north of J.C. Chumley's bar and restaurant. Authorities believe he was stationary on the tracks at the time of the accident.

    Officials say the man's body has been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

    The name of the victim and a toxicology report will be released at a later date.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsTrainsmoorhead
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness